Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi may release an impossibly cheap 5G phone, the Redmi K30i
What makes this model "lite" from the Redmi K30 5G would be a drop in camera quality, from 64 megapixels to 48. Everything else, including internals and 5G support, is expected to remain unchanged. That means the mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor, quad camera set-up, 120 hertz screen and a 4,500mAh battery at the impressive price of 1799 yuan, or around $254. That would make the K30i the most affordable 5G phone on the market right now.
Unfortunately the Redmi K30 models didn't make it to the US or any regions outside of China, though a similar device, the POCO F2, is rumored to make it to India. As for the K30i, it's not clear if that one would reach the global market either, though if it does, it will make a significant impact with a price like that, against the other, more well-known brands that offer 5G smartphones.
The aforementioned flagship model, Redmi K30 Pro, released late last month, is itself an impressive feat, featuring flagship specs at the mid-range price of $425. It boasts the Snapdragon 865 processor, 6 GB of RAM, IP53 dust and water resistance, and a 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED Samsung display. It comes with Android 10 out the box, with Xiaomi's MIUI 11 skin on top.
And with specs like that at such budget prices, one can only hope Redmi makes it to the global market, to bring balance over the currently-skyrocketing smartphone prices we see from more established brands.