Rumors say Xiaomi will soon launch its first budget-friendly phone with a 120Hz display, 108MP main camera
A new leak on Chinese website Weibo tells us that Xiaomi is planning on launching its first budget phone with a 120Hz high refresh rate for the display. Additionally, rumors tell us that the phone will feature also a 108MP main sensor.
The rumored 120Hz display refresh rate phone is also reportedly a part of the Redmi Note 9 series, and like the Mi 10T, it will most likely support variable refresh rates to conserve battery life. The variable refresh rate feature can lower the display refresh rate to as low as 30Hz, depending on the content that’s been visualized, to save battery.
Additionally, the budget-friendly Xiaomi phone will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the glass. The 108 MP main camera, that’s rumored to be with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor, announced in September, complements the phone. The battery is rumored to be a 4,800mAh battery cell, and it will reportedly support up to 33W wired charging speeds.