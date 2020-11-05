iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

Rumors say Xiaomi will soon launch its first budget-friendly phone with a 120Hz display, 108MP main camera

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 05, 2020, 1:25 AM


A new leak on Chinese website Weibo tells us that Xiaomi is planning on launching its first budget phone with a 120Hz high refresh rate for the display. Additionally, rumors tell us that the phone will feature also a 108MP main sensor.

Android Central reports that the new phone will be announced later this month, and two other new Redmi Note 9 series phones are also going to be present in the announcement.

The rumored 120Hz display refresh rate phone is also reportedly a part of the Redmi Note 9 series, and like the Mi 10T, it will most likely support variable refresh rates to conserve battery life. The variable refresh rate feature can lower the display refresh rate to as low as 30Hz, depending on the content that’s been visualized, to save battery.

Additionally, the budget-friendly Xiaomi phone will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the glass. The 108 MP main camera, that’s rumored to be with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor, announced in September, complements the phone. The battery is rumored to be a 4,800mAh battery cell, and it will reportedly support up to 33W wired charging speeds.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless