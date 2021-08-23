Xiaomi announces big launch event on September 15

September 15





As it turns out, the September 15 event is coming barely a month after the last big launch by Xiaomi, which was on August 10 and marked a full ten-year anniversary of the Chinese electronics company's existence. That event had turned out quite exciting for some, as along with celebrating a decade of growth for Xiaomi, some of its highlights had also included the launch of the foldable flagship Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 , and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 tablet.





Where to watch the Xiaomi event on September 15





The downside during Xiaomi's last August 10 event was that the livestream was limited to Chinese viewership only, but it seems this won't be the case this time around. In the early bird heads-up the company gave us via e-mail, it announced that the launch event will be livestreamed across their official social media accounts, namely Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.





The livestream will officially begin at 8:00PM (GMT+8) on Wednesday, September 15 , and will last somewhere around 70 minutes, Xiaomi told us.





What is Xiaomi launching on September 15?





Unfortunately, the company didn't share with us any further details just yet, apart from telling us when and where they will be livestreaming the launch. The company did just release a couple of major flagships (the Mi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Mi Pad 4), but we're still awaiting the launch of the Mi 11T, whose predecessor (the Mi 10T series) was released near the end of September last year.





While the Xiaomi 10T sported a 144Hz LCD display last year, Xiaomi's switching things up to a 120Hz OLED screen for the Mi 11T. A recent specs leak also suggested that the 11T is going to feature a MediaTek processing chip, and a triple-lens 64MP rear camera in the back. There is also going to be a Mi 11T Pro model, but its specifications still haven't been released.





It seems more than reasonable to expect to see the newest Mi 11T family unveiled in all its glory at the launch event next month. It will most likely be accompanied by new accessories and perhaps another new device (or two) as well, considering that the livestream will run for nearly an hour and a half in length.





