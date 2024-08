Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Pixel 9





Which is your favorite Pixel 9? Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pixel 9 0% Pixel 9 Pro 0% Pixel 9 Pro XL 0% Pixel 9 Pro Fold 0%

Google has finally announced its new smartphone lineup, which has four smartphones. Along the base Pixel 9 , there are two Pro phones - theand the Pixel 9 Pro XL . Google is calling its second foldableFold, which shows much more commitment to this type of phone than before.All in all, this is a solid lineup with solid updates in all aspects. Specs-wise, we have the Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB RAM for the base model, and 16GB RAM for all the Pro devices. Google has also updated the design of all devices, including their displays and cameras.Sadly, Google also updated the pricing. The Pixels are no longer the “affordable flagships” of years past as their prices match Apple’s iPhone 15 series. The basestarts at $799, while the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL start at $999 and $1099, respectively.There is a lot going on with these devices, especially with their software. Google is making a big bet on Gemini AI to make everyone snatch a Pixel. However, the big question for everyone interested is whichto get. So, what’s yourof choice? You can tell us in the comments why you picked your favorite.