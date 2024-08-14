Which is your favorite Pixel 9?
Google has finally announced its new smartphone lineup, which has four smartphones. Along the base Pixel 9, there are two Pro phones - the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google is calling its second foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which shows much more commitment to this type of phone than before.
All in all, this is a solid lineup with solid updates in all aspects. Specs-wise, we have the Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB RAM for the base model, and 16GB RAM for all the Pro devices. Google has also updated the design of all devices, including their displays and cameras.
There is a lot going on with these devices, especially with their software. Google is making a big bet on Gemini AI to make everyone snatch a Pixel. However, the big question for everyone interested is which Pixel 9 to get. So, what’s your Pixel 9 of choice? You can tell us in the comments why you picked your favorite.
Sadly, Google also updated the pricing. The Pixels are no longer the “affordable flagships” of years past as their prices match Apple’s iPhone 15 series. The base Pixel 9 starts at $799, while the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL start at $999 and $1099, respectively.
