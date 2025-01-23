Which is your favorite Galaxy S25?
Up Next:
With one of the biggest smartphone premieres of the year behind us, we finally know everything about the Galaxy S25 Series. We also know it’ll grow with the still mysterious Galaxy S25 Edge.
The star of the trio is definitely the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s Samsung’s most powerful smartphone, with the best camera, the biggest display, and the S Pen. For many tech enthusiasts, that’s the epitome of what a modern phone is supposed to be.
The Galaxy S25 has everything that’s important for a flagship phone - a great display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera. However, all that is packed in a compact device that’s easier to carry around and even cheaper to get. So, unless you want a big screen and the biggest battery, this could be your favorite.
So, which is your favorite Galaxy S25? Is it the top-dog or the pocketable base model? Maybe you’re one of the good souls who appreciate the middle child, and the Galaxy S25 Plus is your favorite? Or you’re patiently waiting for something fresh and innovative? Vote in our poll and tell us how you feel about Samsung’s new lineup in the comments!
The star of the trio is definitely the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s Samsung’s most powerful smartphone, with the best camera, the biggest display, and the S Pen. For many tech enthusiasts, that’s the epitome of what a modern phone is supposed to be.
While most of us appreciate the best available devices, that’s not always what we want or need. The Galaxy S25 Plus is slightly smaller, slightly thinner, and slightly lighter, but it’s still a rather big, powerful device. It has the tough job of being the middle child that doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the S25 Ultra but has a nicer price tag.
The Galaxy S25 has everything that’s important for a flagship phone - a great display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera. However, all that is packed in a compact device that’s easier to carry around and even cheaper to get. So, unless you want a big screen and the biggest battery, this could be your favorite.
Samsung revealed a lot at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025, but it only teased the fourth member of its flagship family. The Galaxy S25 Edge is more or less a mystery. It’ll probably be available sometime this spring, and it’ll be thinner and lighter than any other Galaxy S25. Apparently, it’ll have two cameras on the back, and it may get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB RAM.
So, which is your favorite Galaxy S25? Is it the top-dog or the pocketable base model? Maybe you’re one of the good souls who appreciate the middle child, and the Galaxy S25 Plus is your favorite? Or you’re patiently waiting for something fresh and innovative? Vote in our poll and tell us how you feel about Samsung’s new lineup in the comments!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: