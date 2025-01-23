Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Which is your favorite Galaxy S25?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Polls
Which is your favorite Galaxy S25?
With one of the biggest smartphone premieres of the year behind us, we finally know everything about the Galaxy S25 Series. We also know it’ll grow with the still mysterious Galaxy S25 Edge.

The star of the trio is definitely the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s Samsung’s most powerful smartphone, with the best camera, the biggest display, and the S Pen. For many tech enthusiasts, that’s the epitome of what a modern phone is supposed to be.

While most of us appreciate the best available devices, that’s not always what we want or need. The Galaxy S25 Plus is slightly smaller, slightly thinner, and slightly lighter, but it’s still a rather big, powerful device. It has the tough job of being the middle child that doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the S25 Ultra but has a nicer price tag.

The Galaxy S25 has everything that’s important for a flagship phone - a great display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera. However, all that is packed in a compact device that’s easier to carry around and even cheaper to get. So, unless you want a big screen and the biggest battery, this could be your favorite.

Samsung revealed a lot at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025, but it only teased the fourth member of its flagship family. The Galaxy S25 Edge is more or less a mystery. It’ll probably be available sometime this spring, and it’ll be thinner and lighter than any other Galaxy S25. Apparently, it’ll have two cameras on the back, and it may get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB RAM.

So, which is your favorite Galaxy S25? Is it the top-dog or the pocketable base model? Maybe you’re one of the good souls who appreciate the middle child, and the Galaxy S25 Plus is your favorite? Or you’re patiently waiting for something fresh and innovative? Vote in our poll and tell us how you feel about Samsung’s new lineup in the comments!

Which is your favorite Galaxy S25?

Vote View Result
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless