WhatsApp is rolling out "view once" mode for audio messages
WhatsApp is once again rolling out new features, joining the list of recent updates. The Meta-owned app recently added support for passkeys, and there are reports of upcoming group chat events. But the updates don't stop there, as now more updates are coming our way.
The go-to source for WhatsApp updates, WABetainfo, reports that the Meta-owned app is introducing a new feature. Users can now share voice notes with "view once" mode enabled, offering an extra layer of privacy.
This feature gives users more control over their privacy when sharing voice notes. It ensures that these voice notes cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others, eliminating the risk of personal or sensitive information reaching unintended recipients. This adds an additional layer of privacy to your messages.
Furthermore, the source confirms that recipients are unable to save or record your voice notes, providing better control over the content you share and further safeguarding your privacy.
iMessage lets you send voice messages that vanish after 2 minutes of being listened to. While WhatsApp's new feature might not be a game-changer, it's a nice addition to the messaging app that boasts a whopping 2.7 billion users.
A new "view once" icon is now present in the chat bar when recording a voice note. When tapped, this icon activates "view once" mode, preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the voice note. Once the voice note is sent with "view once" mode enabled, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to it again after it's dismissed.
Image Credit–WABetainfo
The ability to set "view once" mode for voice notes is now available for some beta testers. You can get it by installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. And, good news, it's gradually rolling out to more users over the next few days.
