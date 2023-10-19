WhatsApp is rolling out "view once" mode for audio messages

This feature gives users more control over their privacy when sharing voice notes. It ensures that these voice notes cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others, eliminating the risk of personal or sensitive information reaching unintended recipients. This adds an additional layer of privacy to your messages.Furthermore, the source confirms that recipients are unable to save or record your voice notes, providing better control over the content you share and further safeguarding your privacy.The ability to set "view once" mode for voice notes is now available for some beta testers. You can get it by installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. And, good news, it's gradually rolling out to more users over the next few days.iMessage lets you send voice messages that vanish after 2 minutes of being listened to. While WhatsApp's new feature might not be a game-changer, it's a nice addition to the messaging app that boasts a whopping 2.7 billion users.