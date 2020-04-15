WhatsApp for iOS to make it trickier to share images and links with recent contacts

Recently, WhatsApp has been fighting misinformation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic and has therefore introduced some restrictions on its app
. This time, however, a new update is supposedly going to further restrict the app, but not because of COVID-19-related reasons. The change is said to affect only the iOS version of the popular messaging app. WABetaInfo reports
that a feature for easy sharing of images and links on iPhone devices is going to be removed in the latest WhatsApp beta version. The feature was introduced earlier this year and is referred to as share sheet integration, which allowed, after long-pressing on what you want to share, to select a person in a list of recently used WhatsApp contacts and share the item without opening the app first.
Unfortunately though, this simple-looking feature seems to be proving unstable and its removal seems not to be related with the fight against the coronavirus misinformation. Reportedly, a lot of users have been complaining from crashes when using the feature.
You will still be able to share links and images to your WhatsApp contacts, but you will have to first tap on the WhatsApp icon, which will reportedly then open the app. Additionally, the feature could be returned to the app at a later stage if the app’s developers find a way to assure it’s more stable.
