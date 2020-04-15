iOS Apps

WhatsApp for iOS to make it trickier to share images and links with recent contacts

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 15, 2020, 5:59 AM
WhatsApp for iOS to make it trickier to share images and links with recent contacts
Recently, WhatsApp has been fighting misinformation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic and has therefore introduced some restrictions on its app. This time, however, a new update is supposedly going to further restrict the app, but not because of COVID-19-related reasons. The change is said to affect only the iOS version of the popular messaging app.

WABetaInfo reports that a feature for easy sharing of images and links on iPhone devices is going to be removed in the latest WhatsApp beta version. The feature was introduced earlier this year and is referred to as share sheet integration, which allowed, after long-pressing on what you want to share, to select a person in a list of recently used WhatsApp contacts and share the item without opening the app first.

Unfortunately though, this simple-looking feature seems to be proving unstable and its removal seems not to be related with the fight against the coronavirus misinformation. Reportedly, a lot of users have been complaining from crashes when using the feature.

You will still be able to share links and images to your WhatsApp contacts, but you will have to first tap on the WhatsApp icon, which will reportedly then open the app. Additionally, the feature could be returned to the app at a later stage if the app’s developers find a way to assure it’s more stable.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless