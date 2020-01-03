iOS Android Apps

New Year’s Eve was WhatsApp’s biggest messaging day in its 10-year history

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 03, 2020, 10:48 AM
New Year’s Eve was WhatsApp’s biggest messaging day in its 10-year history
It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since people are using WhatsApp. Luckily, the messaging company is here to remind us that WhatsApp was launched on iPhones back in August 2009. One year latest, the app made it to Android and the world will never be the same for the messaging ecosystem.

Last year, WhatsApp released an interesting infographic that highlights some of the app's most important milestones since its release. Today, the messaging service announced that New Year's Eve was the biggest messaging day in its 10-year history.

On December 31, 2019, between 12 AM and 11:59 PM, people across the globe sent a record-breaking 100 billion messages on WhatsApp, including over 12 billion photos. Also, in case you're wondering, here are the five most popular WhatsApp features that people are using throughout the year: text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling, and voice notes.

Today, WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion users every month and will probably reach 2 billion users by the end of 2020. The app is now present on Android and iOS platforms, but a desktop app is also available since May 2016.

