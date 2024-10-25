What is the best tablet size for you?
While smartphones are meant to be used mostly on the go, where and how you use a tablet is not as clear. They could serve as anything from a laptop replacement for office tasks to artistic tools and entertainment devices. Apparently, they are also turning into essential tools for commercial pilots.
That variety of use cases probably stems from the abundance of choices consumers have when picking up a tablet. Or is it the other way around, and user demands shape the rich offerings?
Having a lot of choices is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, you have various options that could align with your needs. On the other hand, making a choice might be much more difficult when there are multiple options. So, what’s your choice? Which tablet size fits your needs the best, and why? Vote in the poll and tell us how you use a tablet in the comments.
Whatever the reason, unlike smartphones’ homogenous 6“ to 7“ displays, tablets are way more diverse. Apple just released an 8.3-inch iPad mini (2024), months after introducing the 11“ and 13“ versions of iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024). Meanwhile, Samsung put the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ on the market, along with the monstrous 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
