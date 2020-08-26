Waze rolls out Google Assistant integration for iOS users in the US

After bringing Google Assistant
integration to Android users last year, Waze
announced that the same feature is now available for all iOS users. On top of that, Waze revealed that both Android and iOS users in additional English-speaking countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia, will benefit from Google Assistant integration.
iPhone users can now trigger Google Assistant directly from within the Waze app using “Hey Google
” voice commands to report traffic, incidents, or hazards, as well as navigate and search. If you're using an iPhone, you should now be able to ask Google Assistant questions without having to leave the Waze app.
If you're an Android user, you'll be able to use Google Assistant
integration to set a Calendar appointment, play music or make a phone call, something that iOS users are not able to do.
Support for navigation-related commands is now rolling out to iOS users in supported countries, while an update for Waze for Android users in those additional English-speaking countries can be downloaded right now via the Google Play Store
.
