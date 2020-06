Watch these 2020 stand-up comedy specials for free on YouTube

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch

An underrated comedian that definitely deserves more attention, Mark Normand talks about his childhood, drinking and anxiety, and even lightheartedly touches upon social and political topics. He steers clear of getting "too real" like some other comedians, and sticks to his signature calm, effortless delivery.New York comedian Sam Morril is another hilarious comedian that's hard to come by but even harder to stop watching. In this special, he talks about his odd interactions with all sorts of people, even a self-assigned vigilante that calls himself "The White Knight." Morril's comedy is chill and mostly lighthearted, even if it often veers towards social issues.Armed with charm and silly jokes (in a good way), Fahim Anwar's newest special is a must-watch, especially for younger people. With his expressive, lively and youthful delivery, and mostly non-political jokes, Anwar may be the perfect comedian to enjoy when looking to detox from the news.Stand-up comedian Yannis Papas published his comedy special "Blowing The Light" on his YouTube channel in late 2019. On it, the newly-wed comedian talks about his marriage experience and relationships in general.Seattle-born comedian and musician Nick Thune's second hour-long special "Good Guy" showcases his fantastic story-telling and situational comedy skills. The main story the special revolves around begins with him getting a free marijuana brownie which his dog accidentally eats, so as you can probably guess, it's quite the ride.Here's hoping these free stand-up comedy shows will bring joy to your day! If you have a Netflix subscription, you may also enjoy our previous list of hilarious and edgy Netflix stand-up comedy specials.