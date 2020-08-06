Vulnerability could expose Twitter for Android private data; Twitter urges users to immediately update
Before you stress out about this though, you should note that according to the Twitter post, 96% of Twitter users already have an Android security patch installed, where the security issue has been fixed. For the other 4% of Twitter users, the social media platform recommends immediately updating the Twitter app on your Android phone.
Luckily, Twitter states that they do not have evidence this vulnerability has been exploited by hackers as of now. The updated Twitter for Android app will make sure that external applications cannot gain access to its private data. What’s more, Twitter has sent in-app notifications to users to get them to update the app as soon as possible.
The Twitter app for iOS and Twitter.com are not affected by this security vulnerability.