Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others got their Twitter accounts hacked
The official Twitter account of Apple has been hacked today in what seems to be a major hacking operation. As a result, Apple's 4.6 million Twitter followers could, for a brief period of time, see a Tweet that can certainly be defined as scam.
The Tweet sent from Apple's account was deleted shortly after posting - presumably because the company regained access to the account.
But the hackers have also taken control over other high-profile (and verified) personal Twitter accounts, including those of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.
Added to the list of influential people who got hacked on Twitter today: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, presidential candidate Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, ex-presidential candidate and businessman Michael Bloomberg.
At this time, it is unclear how the hackers managed to gain control over these important Twitter accounts.
Twitter just issued the following statement: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."
This story is developing and we'll update it soon.