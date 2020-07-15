Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others got their Twitter accounts hacked

The official Twitter account of Apple has been hacked today in what seems to be a major hacking operation. As a result, Apple's 4.6 million Twitter followers could, for a brief period of time, see a Tweet that can certainly be defined as scam.





The hackers - pretending to be Apple - were saying that "All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you double!" You can see the tweet below (we've blocked the Bitcoin address due to obvious reasons).





The Tweet sent from Apple's account was deleted shortly after posting - presumably because the company regained access to the account.





But the hackers have also taken control over other high-profile (and verified) personal Twitter accounts, including those of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.





The fraudulent Tweets sent from the accounts of Musk and Gates have been similar to that sent from the account of Apple.









Added to the list of influential people who got hacked on Twitter today: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, presidential candidate Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, ex-presidential candidate and businessman Michael Bloomberg.





At this time, it is unclear how the hackers managed to gain control over these important Twitter accounts.





Twitter just issued the following statement: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."





This story is developing and we'll update it soon.