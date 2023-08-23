Vote now: How often do you clean your earbuds?
Let's kick things off by diving into something that's likely familiar to all of us – earbuds. Those trusty sidekicks that stick with us through music marathons, podcast binges, and those "I'm totally working, I promise" moments. Sure, some of us vibe with the big, comfy over-the-ear headphones, and I totally get it. However, there are times when using earbuds just makes more sense, like when you're jogging in the park or cruising on a bike.
Now, let's have some fun and take a peek at how many of us are in the "clean earbuds club." Hands up if you've got a cleaning routine that's as reliable as your morning coffee! Chances are, we each have our own unique tricks up our sleeves when it comes to cleaning our earbuds. Who knows, by pooling our insights, we might just uncover the ultimate hack for keeping both our earbuds squeaky clean and our ears happy.
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts and advice on how to clean and maintain earbuds better in the comment section below.
Just recently, Google reminded us that it is important to clean earbuds after 120 hours of use, and that got me to wonder, do we really do it? I am serious, who's got the time to keep track? And honestly, do we actually roll up our sleeves and give those earbuds a nice, refreshing clean? Or are we just pretending that a quick wipe is enough? Hint: It is not, since the ear tips are germ playgrounds. Oh, and bonus fact: earbuds can double as earwax collectors. Glamorous, huh?
If your earbuds are drowning in earwax (yep, that's a visual), they're not gonna play out your favorite music as they are supposed to. No one wants muffled beats, especially after shelling out hard-earned cash for high-quality earbuds. So, yeah, cleaning your earbuds is kind of a big deal.
