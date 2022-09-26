Vote now: How much internal storage does your iPhone have?
3
Storage is always a tricky subject when it comes to Apple. The company is notorious when it comes to the pricing model it employs for its different storage configurations.
The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, starts at a measly 128GB, despite its ostentatious price tag and the “Pro” moniker attached to it. It is virtually the only $1000 smartphone in 2022 to come with less than 256GB of internal storage.
Storage options, just like the removal of the charging brick, are Apple’s way of making users spend that extra bit of money. But that “a little bit more” quickly adds up. To add insult to injury, Apple’s products are already some of the most expensive ones on the market.
Nevertheless, there is a bare minimum, an amount of space that you simply need in order to use your device the way it is intended. Apple seems to think that the 128GB of the base model covers it. But do you?
We want to know which storage configuration (regardless of iPhone model) did you opt for? If you own an older iPhone and the storage option has not been listed, you are free to add a comment. At any rate, we are asking mainly the iPhone users, because Apple is the worst offender when it comes to storage options and their pricing.
The iPad’s pricing model is even more predatory. For example, the iPad Air’s base configuration comes with just 64GB of internal storage. For just $149 more, users can quadruple that amount, for a grand total of 256GB. Or, they can just splurge $50 more for an iPad Pro (which aims to serve as a laptop replacement with its 128GB of storage).
However, there is some silver lining at least. Cloud storage services have gotten quite cheap as of late, and with the advent of 5G connectivity are becoming ever more accessible. Consequently, it is oftentimes much cheaper to simply buy additional cloud storage than to pay Apple an expensive premium for a higher-end model.
