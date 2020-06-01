Gimbal camera-touting Vivo X50 Pro to be available internationally





The gimbal camera features a 48MP IMX598 sensor and is joined by a 13MP portrait shooter, an 8MP periscope module with 5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide unit. Further complimenting the system is laser autofocus and a color temperature sensor. The selfie camera is 32MP. The miniaturized gimbal camera is pretty costly and thus Vivo has cut corners elsewhere to keep the price of the phone from ballooning. As a result, you find the Snapdragon 765G under the hood, which does support 5G by the way. It's mated with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of native storage.



The Vivo X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch 90Hz display and inside is a 4,315mAh battery which can be juiced up more than 50 percent in just 30 minutes, thanks to 33W Vivo FlashCharge. Other attractions include a triple-mic array and a dedicated DAC (AK4377A). In China, the price starts at around $603 and color options include black and liquid oxygen blue.





Other members of the X50 family do not have the gimbal camera



The other two models in the X50 series lack the gimbal camera. The X50 Pro Plus compensates for that with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 120Hz screen. Even though it lacks the gimbal structure, it's camera game is still strong (on paper at least). The main camera is a 50MP Samsung sensor with large 1.2um pixels. A 32MP portrait camera, a 13MP periscope module, and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter complete the setup. At 4,350mAh, the cell is also bigger, and the increase in capacity is matched by the speedier 44W Vivo FlashCharge. The phone isn't available in China yet and it will cost nearly $700 in the country in its entry-level configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It tops out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



If those two are a bit too opulent for your liking, we have also got the baseline X50 which Vivo says is the thinnest 5G phone out there. The phone inherits the X50 Pro's portrait and ultra-wide cameras, but the gimbal structure on the 48MP camera has been replaced with four-axis OIS and in place of a periscope camera, there is a 5MP macro camera. The X50 Pro's display has also been carried over to the standard X50. It features a smaller 4,200mAh battery but the same charging technology. It starts out at $490 for the 128GB variant and you can choose from pink, black, and liquid oxygen blue.



Vivo is yet to reveal the exact locations where the X50 series will be available. The release date has also not surfaced yet, but don't expect the phones before July.