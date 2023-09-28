Vivaldi browser is now available on iPhones and iPads
Four years after its release on Android, Vivaldi browser is finally making its debut on iOS. Featuring a distinctive look and providing different experience to casual and advanced users, Vivaldi prides itself for being flexible and versatile.
Just like the Android version, Vivaldi for iOS starts with Speed Dials when launched. You can put here all your favorite sites organized the way you want, so when you launch the browser, they’re just one tap away.
The Search tab and buttons for moving back and forth in History, in the middle. You can search for information directly in the Address Bar too. The Tab Bar with desktop-style tabs helps users view and switch between tabs smoothly.
What’s unique to Vivaldi is the built-in Notes feature, which allows users to write down ideas, to-dos, and anything else worth remembering while browsing. Additionally, it’s possible to highlight any text and copy it into the Notes section of the browser.
More importantly, Notes can be synced between phone, desktop, and car. In fact, you can sync all your browsing data, including Bookmarks, Speed Dials, saved passwords, autofill information, typed History, and Notes, between installations of Vivaldi and other devices.
Vivaldi browser is now available for free via the App Store and is fully compatible with devices running iOS/iPad OS 15 or above.
Panels is positioned at the bottom-left corner of the app and allow users to quickly access useful tools like Bookmarks, History, Notes, Reading List, and Downloads. The Tab Switcher from the bottom-right corner lets users access regular, private, and synced tabs, as well as the trash can to retrieve recently closed tabs.
Vivaldi keeps track of the open tabs thanks to the elegant desktop-style Tab Bar in the UI. It reminds me of Opera, but on desktop. The bottom line is that while the way Vivaldi keeps track of open tabs improves usability significantly, it’s not really unique, even for a mobile browser.
