Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Android Apps

Vivaldi is world's first mobile browser to introduce two rows of tabs

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Vivaldi is world's first mobile browser to introduce two rows of tabs
Vivaldi is trying to appease to as many Android users as possible, so the most recent update for the mobile browser brings a world premiere. Vivaldi 5.0 is the world’s first mobile browser to offer a “two-level tab stacks” solution. Additionally, Vivaldi’s Android browser brings built-in Panels on tablets and Chromebooks, another first.

Back to the “two-level tabs stacks” solution, this has been launched on Vivaldi’s desktop browser earlier this year and allows users to manage multiple web pages smooth and easy. Starting today, the same feature but designed for mobile devices, is available for Android users.

To enable the new feature, simply long-press the New Tab button and select “New Tab Stack.” That should allow you to starting using the new stack/group created, with the current tab and one new additional tab. There’s another way to make a group of tabs from the Tab Switcher: drag one tab on top of another to create a new stack.



But this isn’t the only new feature included in the latest Vivaldi update. An improved tab interface and new ways to tweak the Tab Bar have been added too. The built-in Notes tool have been enhanced too so that Android users can quickly handle big chunks of text from a webpage to an existing note with an “Append to Note” option when highlighting text.

Vivaldi 5.0 is also a big step up for tablet users, as developers have been working to optimize the browser for bigger screens. Apart from a new design, the new version of Vivaldi features a side Panel to make it easier for users to optimize their screen space better on tablets.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 4 for developers and the public
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 4 for developers and the public
Pixel Watch may arrive in Spring 2022 sporting a bezel-less design and Fitbit elements
by Anam Hamid,  2
Pixel Watch may arrive in Spring 2022 sporting a bezel-less design and Fitbit elements
If you buy Apple gift cards, you need to read this cautionary tale
by Alan Friedman,  3
If you buy Apple gift cards, you need to read this cautionary tale
Pixel 6 users are now experiencing signal issues
by Anam Hamid,  37
Pixel 6 users are now experiencing signal issues
The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The best Black Friday 2021 deal on Apple's hot new AirPods 3 is still going strong
-$29
Verizon's "Project Ironman" reportedly features 5G Motorola AR glasses
by Alan Friedman,  1
Verizon's "Project Ironman" reportedly features 5G Motorola AR glasses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless