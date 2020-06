Cloud White Samsung Galaxy S20 5G now exclusively available at Verizon

Starting this week, Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G available in three different colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud White. The latter has been recently added to Verizon's portfolio, and to make the smartphone even more appealing, the carrier is running a promotion that lets you save $150 on the Galaxy S20 5G Although we're surprised that Verizon didn't ask Samsung for a red Galaxy S20 5G yet, the Cloud White looks quite attractive too. To benefit from the $150 discount, you'll have to add a new line, which will bring the phone's price down to just $35.41/month for 24 months (it's usually $41.66/month).Now, if you'd like to buy two Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones, you'll be pleased to know that you'll not only save $150 when you add a new line, but you'll also get $1,000 off on the second one without having to add another new line.And, you'll be able to enjoy 5G access at no extra charge when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from Verizon. Simply add the phone to cart on Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan, and 5G access will be applied as long as line stays active on the current unlimited plan.