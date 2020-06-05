Cloud White Samsung Galaxy S20 5G now exclusively available at Verizon
Now, if you'd like to buy two Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones, you'll be pleased to know that you'll not only save $150 when you add a new line, but you'll also get $1,000 off on the second one without having to add another new line.
And, you'll be able to enjoy 5G access at no extra charge when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from Verizon. Simply add the phone to cart on Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan, and 5G access will be applied as long as line stays active on the current unlimited plan.