Verizon Samsung Android 5G

Cloud White Samsung Galaxy S20 5G now exclusively available at Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 05, 2020, 2:54 AM
Cloud White Samsung Galaxy S20 5G now exclusively available at Verizon
Starting this week, Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G available in three different colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud White. The latter has been recently added to Verizon's portfolio, and to make the smartphone even more appealing, the carrier is running a promotion that lets you save $150 on the Galaxy S20 5G.

Although we're surprised that Verizon didn't ask Samsung for a red Galaxy S20 5G yet, the Cloud White looks quite attractive too. To benefit from the $150 discount, you'll have to add a new line, which will bring the phone's price down to just $35.41/month for 24 months (it's usually $41.66/month).

Now, if you'd like to buy two Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones, you'll be pleased to know that you'll not only save $150 when you add a new line, but you'll also get $1,000 off on the second one without having to add another new line.

And, you'll be able to enjoy 5G access at no extra charge when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from Verizon. Simply add the phone to cart on Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan, and 5G access will be applied as long as line stays active on the current unlimited plan.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Motorola Razr 2 5G will catch up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip in a key area
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless