Verizon Wearables

Meet the Care Smart, Verizon's new smartwatch for seniors

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2020, 10:54 AM
Meet the Care Smart, Verizon's new smartwatch for seniors
The world is going through tough times and, unfortunately, older people are more affected by the global crisis than the rest. However, there's one carrier in the US that has thought about the wellbeing of seniors in these troubled times: Verizon.

The Big Red has just announced a brand new smartwatch that's aimed at seniors. The Care Smart watch is now available for pre-order for $150. Verizon is running a promotion for a limited time, so customers who pre-order the smartwatch will receive $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.

There's also the option to get the Care Smart watch for $0 down and $6.24 per month for 24 months. In either case, Verizon will waive the activation fee if you order the smartwatch online or through the My Verizon app.

As far as the specs that might help seniors feel safer and healthier wearing the smartwatch, Verizon announced the Care Smart lets users create a so-called “trusted circle:” a list of up to 10 contacts for close family and friends.

Also, the smartwatch allows users to set timers and alerts to remind them about daily activities and tasks like taking their medication. Thanks to the trust circle, seniors will be able to talk to people they know avoiding those annoying robocalls.

More importantly, the smartwatch comes with a step tracker that monitors physical fitness. The Care Smart benefits from a couple of other advantages such as the fact that it's waterproof (up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes) and that its battery should last for more than two days.

The bottom line is Care Smart is cheap and does seem to make a good case for a seniors-oriented wearable device. The question is how many seniors will see the advantages of wearing one.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!
Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless