Meet the Care Smart, Verizon's new smartwatch for seniors
The Big Red has just announced a brand new smartwatch that's aimed at seniors. The Care Smart watch is now available for pre-order for $150. Verizon is running a promotion for a limited time, so customers who pre-order the smartwatch will receive $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.
As far as the specs that might help seniors feel safer and healthier wearing the smartwatch, Verizon announced the Care Smart lets users create a so-called “trusted circle:” a list of up to 10 contacts for close family and friends.
Also, the smartwatch allows users to set timers and alerts to remind them about daily activities and tasks like taking their medication. Thanks to the trust circle, seniors will be able to talk to people they know avoiding those annoying robocalls.
More importantly, the smartwatch comes with a step tracker that monitors physical fitness. The Care Smart benefits from a couple of other advantages such as the fact that it's waterproof (up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes) and that its battery should last for more than two days.
The bottom line is Care Smart is cheap and does seem to make a good case for a seniors-oriented wearable device. The question is how many seniors will see the advantages of wearing one.