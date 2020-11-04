iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Verizon Nokia Android 5G

Nokia inadvertently reveals its first Verizon 5G UW smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 04, 2020, 7:57 PM
Nokia inadvertently reveals its first Verizon 5G UW smartphone
It looks like Nokia and Verizon have teamed up to offer customers the first Nokia-branded smartphone to feature 5G UW support. The information hasn't been officialized yet, but the Finnish smartphone maker inadvertently released a livestream countdown video on YouTube, which mentioned a November 9 reveal for the Nokia 8 V 5G UW headed.

Spotted by AndroidPolice, the video has since been taken down, but not before revealing the most important piece of information. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW will be coming to Verizon on November 9. We'll have to wait for the price until next week though, but the phone will likely be available for purchase right away.

As far as the specs go, this is Verizon's version of the Nokia 8.3 5G, so it will probably copy its main hardware configuration. Nokia 8.3 5G is not a flagship, but rather a mid-range smartphone with a handful of premium features.

The smartphone boasts a massive 6.8-inch display, a quad-camera (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP), and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Both feature Zeiss optics and should be able to capture state-of-the-art pictures.

On the inside, Nokia 8.3 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB internal memory, depending on the model. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a huge 4,500 mAh battery featuring fast charging 18W. Verizon's model doesn't have to feature all these specs, but it will likely retain the most important ones.

Related phones

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs
$699 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless