Nokia inadvertently reveals its first Verizon 5G UW smartphone

It looks like Nokia and Verizon have teamed up to offer customers the first Nokia-branded smartphone to feature 5G UW support. The information hasn't been officialized yet, but the Finnish smartphone maker inadvertently released a livestream countdown video on YouTube, which mentioned a November 9 reveal for the Nokia 8 V 5G UW headed.Spotted by AndroidPolice , the video has since been taken down, but not before revealing the most important piece of information. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW will be coming to Verizon on November 9. We'll have to wait for the price until next week though, but the phone will likely be available for purchase right away.As far as the specs go, this is Verizon's version of the Nokia 8.3 5G , so it will probably copy its main hardware configuration. Nokia 8.3 5G is not a flagship, but rather a mid-range smartphone with a handful of premium features.The smartphone boasts a massive 6.8-inch display, a quad-camera (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP), and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Both feature Zeiss optics and should be able to capture state-of-the-art pictures.On the inside, Nokia 8.3 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB internal memory, depending on the model. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a huge 4,500 mAh battery featuring fast charging 18W. Verizon's model doesn't have to feature all these specs, but it will likely retain the most important ones.