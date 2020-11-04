Nokia inadvertently reveals its first Verizon 5G UW smartphone
As far as the specs go, this is Verizon's version of the Nokia 8.3 5G, so it will probably copy its main hardware configuration. Nokia 8.3 5G is not a flagship, but rather a mid-range smartphone with a handful of premium features.
The smartphone boasts a massive 6.8-inch display, a quad-camera (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP), and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Both feature Zeiss optics and should be able to capture state-of-the-art pictures.
On the inside, Nokia 8.3 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB internal memory, depending on the model. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a huge 4,500 mAh battery featuring fast charging 18W. Verizon's model doesn't have to feature all these specs, but it will likely retain the most important ones.