Ultimate phone data plan, no extra fees, and a 5-year price guarantee!

This story is sponsored by Total Wireless. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
If you happen to love spending a lot of time on your smartphone, you are probably on — or are eyeballing — an unlimited plan. But, out of the many that are available, a lot are not truly unlimited.

If you are a data-hungry digital nomad, that just won’t do. Thankfully, Total Wireless now commits to “No data limits, no surprise fees, no contracts”. Which means a no-frills unlimited pre-paid plan, specifically on the Total 5G and Total 5G+ plans — you need to be within a 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and have a compatible device required to make the most of those.

The cherry on top? If you sign up today, you get a 5-year price guarantee, so any increases in the future won’t affect you as long as you keep your service uninterrupted. Price guarantee is available to new subscribers who have not been on Total Wireless or Total by Verizon within the past 90 days. Applies to base monthly price at start of service, does not include one-time charges, equipment charges, or promos and discounts such as Auto Pay.

Total Wireless is a pre-paid carrier on the Verizon network, so you get access to that robust 5G Ultra Wideband, known for its wide bandwidth and lightning speeds. It offers three Unlimited plans with different perks, so picking the right one for you is pretty easy. Combining multiple lines drastically reduces the prices, too!

Base 5G UnlimitedTotal 5G UnlimitedTotal 5G+ Unlimited
Unlimited data, may slow down in areas with heavy trafficUnlimited data, no network management slowdownsUnlimited data, no network management slowdowns
Video streams at up to 480pVideo streams at up to 480pVideo streams at up to 720p
5 GB hotspot use
(One device limit)		15 GB hotspot use
(One device limit)		Unlimited hotspot use
Speeds up to 5 Mbps
$200 off on phone purchase after 12 months of use$200 off on phone purchase after 12 months of use$200 off on phone purchase after 12 months of use
International callingInternational callingInternational calling
$40/month for one line
Extra lines cost less
4th line comes at no extra cost		$55/month for one line
Extra lines cost less
4th line comes at no extra cost		$65/month for one line
Extra lines cost less
4th line comes at no extra cost
*- International calling: Unlimited international calls are available to landline and mobile numbers in select destinations only, which are subject to change at any time. Calls to mobile numbers in certain countries not included. For a complete list of countries, visit Totalwirless.com. Calls must originate from the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands. Other terms and conditions apply. For personal use only.

Recommended Stories
The Total 5G Unlimited does seem that it will cover the needs of most heavy users out there, and becomes extra lucrative when you add a second line (price becomes $42.50 per line). 15 GB is plenty of hotspot data, but true remote workers may require a bit more.

After 12 months of uninterrupted payments, you are eligible to purchase a phone from Total Wireless at a discount of $200 off. Only one upgrade bonus per customer, forfeited if not redeemed by the end of the 18th month.

Explore Total Wireless plans


Our eyes do veer towards that Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. If you grab Total 5G+ for four lines, the plan will cost you $30 per line per month (promo not combinable with Auto Pay). And you get unlimited hotspot use on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network!

Plus, Total 5G+ Unlimited customers get to enjoy Total Wireless’ best discounts on devices:

Total Wireless super-deals

Grab an iPhone for free!

You can activate a new single-line Total 5G Unlimited (or higher) plan and get up to $250 off on a new smartphone. There are a number of offers, but here are the ones that grabbed our attention:


These are currently live limited-time deals, but if you want to explore more options, even a free Galaxy A16 with your Total 5G Unlimited or higher plan, visit the link below to find the Total Wireless deals page!

The deals are available until supplies last. Keep in mind that device taxes and fees may apply. The deal limit per account is two devices

Total Wireless phone deals


Base 5G for $20


If you just want a steady unlimited plan at the lowest cost possible — you can Bring Your Device to Total Wireless and get a discount on the Base 5G Unlimited plan. It will cost you $20 per month, and yes, that price is also subject to the 5-year price-lock guarantee! You will need an unlocked phone that is compatible with Verizon’s CDMA network, but with the savings on the plan, you might as well buy one.

Explore Total Wireless plans



