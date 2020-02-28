iOS Android Apps

Uber redesigns mobile app, adds two essential features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 28, 2020, 2:40 AM
Uber redesigns mobile app, adds two essential features
Uber has just announced it has refreshed its mobile app with a new design and added two important new features that will make it easier for customers to communicate with drivers. All changes to the app are making their way to Ubers users across the globe starting today, although the rollout may take a few days to complete.

The first thing you'll notice when opening the new Uber app is the new sequence of rotating, actionable notifications concerning your pickup. These notifications will show the remaining minutes before the driver arrives, where you should meet the driver, where to walk toward, as well as other instructions that could potentially help you find your way when you're in an airport, arena, or event venue.

The fonts inside the app have been changed to make the text more visible when a driver is nearing arrival. Thanks to these changes, it should now be easier to see information like license plate, name, car color and model, etc.

Another important new feature added in the latest update is the new translation tool that allows riders and drivers to communicate easier and clearer. Up until now, a message text sent from a driver to a rider would appear in that driver's language preference, but the new feature lets them use the new tool to translate a message into another language from more than 100 supported.

According to Uber, the new translation tool is available for both predefined messages as well as for any written message sent between a driver and rider. In-app translations should be available to everyone using the Uber app anywhere in the world starting today.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless