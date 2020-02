Uber redesigns mobile app, adds two essential features

Uber has just announced it has refreshed its mobile app with a new design and added two important new features that will make it easier for customers to communicate with drivers. All changes to the app are making their way to Ubers users across the globe starting today, although the rollout may take a few days to complete.The first thing you'll notice when opening the new Uber app is the new sequence of rotating, actionable notifications concerning your pickup. These notifications will show the remaining minutes before the driver arrives, where you should meet the driver, where to walk toward, as well as other instructions that could potentially help you find your way when you're in an airport, arena, or event venue.The fonts inside the app have been changed to make the text more visible when a driver is nearing arrival. Thanks to these changes, it should now be easier to see information like license plate, name, car color and model, etc.Another important new feature added in the latest update is the new translation tool that allows riders and drivers to communicate easier and clearer. Up until now, a message text sent from a driver to a rider would appear in that driver's language preference, but the new feature lets them use the new tool to translate a message into another language from more than 100 supported.According to Uber, the new translation tool is available for both predefined messages as well as for any written message sent between a driver and rider. In-app translations should be available to everyone using the Uber app anywhere in the world starting today.