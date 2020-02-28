Uber redesigns mobile app, adds two essential features
The fonts inside the app have been changed to make the text more visible when a driver is nearing arrival. Thanks to these changes, it should now be easier to see information like license plate, name, car color and model, etc.
Another important new feature added in the latest update is the new translation tool that allows riders and drivers to communicate easier and clearer. Up until now, a message text sent from a driver to a rider would appear in that driver's language preference, but the new feature lets them use the new tool to translate a message into another language from more than 100 supported.
According to Uber, the new translation tool is available for both predefined messages as well as for any written message sent between a driver and rider. In-app translations should be available to everyone using the Uber app anywhere in the world starting today.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):