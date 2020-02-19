Uber introduces new on-trip report tool for passenger safety and feedback
However, for Uber, it’s very important to receive feedback from its users, so it has created this new feedback possibility. To report a safety incident, you can tap the blue shield icon, called the Safety Toolkit, and look for the option to “report safety issue”. You are encouraged to report everything that bothers you, even situations such as the driver making inappropriate remarks or harsh braking.
If the issue is urgent, riders, as well as drivers, can call 911, again from the blue shield menu.
Uber states that the additional reporting channel is necessary as through analyzing every piece of feedback, the company can work towards better security, making the platform safer for everyone.
