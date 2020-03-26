Apps Coronavirus

Uber is concentrating on food-delivery, nudges its drivers to do the same

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 26, 2020, 9:55 AM
Uber is concentrating on food-delivery, nudges its drivers to do the same
Recently, ride-hailing drivers have been losing income as more people stay at home and less people travel due to the public health crisis. Uber has recently started concentrating more of its services on food delivery as demand for this is growing.

Now, Engadget reports that drivers in the US are encouraged to take on food delivery, even if they hadn’t participated in Uber Eats before. Last week, drivers were sent notifications with instructions on how to access the Delivery view on the app because of an increased demand for food-delivery services.

In particular, Uber is witnessing a growing number of requests for food delivery in Seattle and San Francisco. According to Uber Eats’ vice president, Pierre-Dimitri, the coronavirus outbreak is starting to affect routines and the changes benefit the food delivery business, so drivers are encouraged to focus on it.


In addition to that, Uber has been trying to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus on drivers and recently, Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, asked Uber’s drivers and delivery workers to be included in the coronavirus stimulus package, that would make people eligible to receive insurance and up to $1,200 direct deposit from the US government.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Meet the Huawei P40 Pro series: biggest camera sensor, longest zoom, fastest charging
Meet the Huawei P40 Pro series: biggest camera sensor, longest zoom, fastest charging
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless