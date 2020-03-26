Uber is concentrating on food-delivery, nudges its drivers to do the same
Now, Engadget reports that drivers in the US are encouraged to take on food delivery, even if they hadn’t participated in Uber Eats before. Last week, drivers were sent notifications with instructions on how to access the Delivery view on the app because of an increased demand for food-delivery services.
In addition to that, Uber has been trying to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus on drivers and recently, Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, asked Uber’s drivers and delivery workers to be included in the coronavirus stimulus package, that would make people eligible to receive insurance and up to $1,200 direct deposit from the US government.
2/5 - In the US, we’ve started informing drivers about how to deliver with @UberEats to meet increasing demand in some cities. We’ll be expanding these opportunities to new places as needed over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/8AQ77P6zNN— Pierre-Dimitri (@pierre_dimitri) March 25, 2020