UScellular launches new, cheaper prepaid plans
UScellular gives a new meaning to the word “cheap” with a new set of lower-cost prepaid plans. Introduced earlier today, the new prepaid plans offer enough price points to be suitable for all types of customers. Each includes data allotments and hotspot access to provide with more flexibility when choosing a plan that fits not just one’s needs, but also one’s wallet.
In addition to lowering the cost of its prepaid plans, UScellular confirmed that all of them include a 3-day grace period, so they will be able to use the carrier’s services even after their payment is due. Also, in case you’re not aware, UScellular announced a few months ago that it has decided to price protect all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023.
- $25 entry level unlimited talk and text plan with 2GB of data that can be used as hotspot access.
- $30 unlimited talk and text plan with 5GB of data that can be used as hotspot access. This is a great option for households eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, as this plan can be free with the $30 discount.
- $40 unlimited talk and text plan with 15 GB of data that can now be used as hotspot access.
- Unlimited plans now starting at $50 per month, $5 less than the previous plans.
