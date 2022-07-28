 UScellular launches new, cheaper prepaid plans - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

UScellular launches new, cheaper prepaid plans

Wireless service US Cellular
@cosminvasile
UScellular launches new, cheaper prepaid plans
UScellular gives a new meaning to the word “cheap” with a new set of lower-cost prepaid plans. Introduced earlier today, the new prepaid plans offer enough price points to be suitable for all types of customers. Each includes data allotments and hotspot access to provide with more flexibility when choosing a plan that fits not just one’s needs, but also one’s wallet.

  • $25 entry level unlimited talk and text plan with 2GB of data that can be used as hotspot access.
  • $30 unlimited talk and text plan with 5GB of data that can be used as hotspot access. This is a great option for households eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, as this plan can be free with the $30 discount.
  • $40 unlimited talk and text plan with 15 GB of data that can now be used as hotspot access.
  • Unlimited plans now starting at $50 per month, $5 less than the previous plans.

In addition to lowering the cost of its prepaid plans, UScellular confirmed that all of them include a 3-day grace period, so they will be able to use the carrier’s services even after their payment is due. Also, in case you’re not aware, UScellular announced a few months ago that it has decided to price protect all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Official-looking Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 images dropped ahead of reveal
Official-looking Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 images dropped ahead of reveal
Sony launches officially licensed controller for iPhone users
Sony launches officially licensed controller for iPhone users
TSMC's cutting-edge fab is hit by 90% voltage drop; Apple, Qualcomm, Mediatek end up unscathed
TSMC's cutting-edge fab is hit by 90% voltage drop; Apple, Qualcomm, Mediatek end up unscathed
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
Apple reports record revenue for fiscal third quarter; Services, iPhone save the day
Apple reports record revenue for fiscal third quarter; Services, iPhone save the day

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless