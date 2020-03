U.S. Cellular to offer the new Apple iPad Pro starting this week

U.S. Cellular announced that it's adding Apple's new iPad Pro to its portfolio. Starting March 22, U.S Cellular customers will be able to order the iPad Pro via carrier's online store. The new iPad Pro will be available at brick and mortar stores starting March 25, although we do encourage customers to order online rather than visit a U.S. Cellular store.If you do wish to rather see the tablet in action before buying it, you should know the U.S. Cellular stores now operate between 10 am and 5 pm local time from Monday through Saturday, until further notice.Along with the new iPad Pro, U.S. Cellular will also sell the Magic Keyboard. The carrier didn't announce anything related to prices, but we can safely assume they won't be higher than those announced by Apple a few days ago.As such, Apple fans should expect the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model to cost as low as $800, but depending on the amount of storage, the price could go as high as $1,300. This particular model will be available in Space Gray and Silver colors.On the other hand, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model will be available in the same color options, Space Gray and Silver, but it will sell for as low as $1,000 with 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models retail at $1,100, $1,300, and $1,500 respectively. Those looking to buy the LTE version instead should add $150 to the prices above.