 UK: Vodafone donates half a million connections in a bid to “close the digital divide” - PhoneArena
In the 21st century, being connected is almost becoming an essential commodity. Being online is intertwined with our lives — professional, for study, or personal. And, as the cost of living is currently on the rise, Vodafone has pledged to provide 1,000,000 connections to people in the UK who can not currently afford it.

The carrier has just hit its 50% milestone, meaning that it has already donated 500,000 connections thanks to its network of partners fronting the costs. The plans provided include free texting and calling and 20 GB of data per month, entirely free of charge, for 6 months.



The program is called “everyone.connected” and seeks to “close the divide” between those that have easy access to the Internet and those who do not.

Vodafone is not the only one in this fight. Virgin MediaO2 has also increased the amount of data it donates through its National Databank initiative (in collaboration with Good Things Foundation). Much like Vodafone’s programme, the O2 network provides 20 GB of data per month to those affected by the cost of living crisis, entirely for free. Currently, VM O2 have given away 50,000 SIM cards and 10,000 vouchers to those eligible.

