U.S. planning to tighten the noose around Huawei
If you didn't know that Huawei has been banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain (which it spent $11 billion on last year) since the middle of May, the performance of the company wouldn't give it away. Using stockpiles of components and temporary 90-day licenses, Huawei has been able to build new phones and update older ones. It also got a break when U.K. based ARM Holdings reversed its position after originally saying that it had to cut ties with the Chinese manufacturer. At first, ARM blamed U.S. technology used on its chip designs but later said that "ARM’s v8 and v9 are U.K.-origin technologies."
Commerce Department officials seek to tighten restrictions on Huawei
If the rule changes are made by the Commerce Department, the U.S. will have more control over foreign shipments to Huawei of non-sensitive software and components that contain American-origin parts or technology; this would include standard chips for smartphones. Washington trade lawyer Doug Jacobson said that such a move on the part of the U.S. would be "a major expansion of the reach of U.S. export controls and would be poorly received by U.S. allies and U.S. companies." Jacobson said that even if the U.S. tightens its control over Huawei's supply chain, the company will find a way to get the supplies it needs.
The rules that the Commerce Department is looking at making tougher include one called the De minimis Rule. This rule decides whether American content in a product made overseas gives the U.S. government the right to block exports of that product from foreign countries. The second rule, known as the Direct Product Rule, places under U.S. regulations products made overseas that include U.S. technology or software.
Huawei was placed on the entity list because the U.S. government considers the company to be a national security threat. That's because, under Chinese law, the government can demand that Huawei collect intelligence on American corporations and consumers. As a result, U.S. lawmakers fear that Huawei's phones and networking equipment contain backdoors that send information to Beijing. The company has repeatedly denied this.
2 Comments
1. Charlie2k
Posts: 157; Member since: Jan 11, 2016
posted on 52 min ago 2
2. meanestgenius
Posts: 22469; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 2 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):