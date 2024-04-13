Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G

Up Next:
T-Mobile began activating its 2.5GHz 5G spectrum last month. While T-Mobile's subscribers may have benefited from the carrier's access to the midband spectrum in the form of improved services, customers of some other companies might be facing a degradation in services.
A few days back, fixed wireless service provider Bloosurf complained T-Mobile's 5G service was interfering with its operations and asked the FCC to freeze the company's 2.5GHz spectrum licenses.
Two more companies - Redzone Wireless and NextWave - have stepped forward with similar complaints, reports Light Reading.
CEO of Maine-based Redzone Jim McKenna said he knew the company would need to work with T-Mobile to prevent any potential interference after it bought 2.5GHz spectrum in 2022. The company has been providing 2.5 GHz fixed wireless access services in Maine for over a decade.
T-Mobile never got back and launched its 5G network in Maine as soon as it got the green light from the FCC to light up its 2.5GHz holdings in the state. Redzone's customers immediately started suffering from dropped connections. Some customers even left the company because of the interference.
While McKenna wants to work this out with T-Mobile, he might end up lodging a complaint with the FCC or filing a lawsuit.
NextWave, which runs 2.5 GHz services in New York, says a large part of its network in the city has been crippled because of interference from T-Mobile. The company has also observed similar interference in some of the other cities where it's building its 2.5GHz private wireless network.
NextWave hopes that the FCC will take action against T-Mobile.
These concerns are not enough to deter T-Mobile, which continues with its attempts to buy even more 2.5GHz licenses. It's not clear whether the FCC will side with these smaller fixed wireless providers as the FCC has in the past dismissed one similar complaint. That doesn't mean that T-Mobile has a free pass to do as it likes, as is evident by the fact that the FCC asked the company to divest some of its 2.5GHz winnings in Hawaii to protect competition.
