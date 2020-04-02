Twitch enjoys 23% monthly rise in watch hours as people stay home

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 02, 2020, 8:52 AM
Twitch enjoys 23% monthly rise in watch hours as people stay home
Between February and March, streaming service Twitch saw a whopping 23% rise in watch hours as the global pandemic kept people home, Engadget reports. These figures are to be expected, judging by the situation with other services like YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Mixer, which all saw a boost in users and watch hours for the same period. Many countries are in a lockdown state, and people are left with a limited choice of entertainment.

Watch hours are 17% up compared to the previous quarter, there’s a 19.5% increase of returning viewers, and 33% rise in unique channels. It appears that people are not just passively viewing others’ content but are also streaming hard. The total streamed hours are at the record number of 121 million.

This might have something to do with the current initiatives to keep people occupied at home. Even the World Health Organization backed the #PlayApartTogether campaign and encouraged people to play more games. Many big publishers offer games at big discounts or for free, and game streaming services are already seeing the results.



Twitch figures are a bit higher compared to those of direct competitors, though. The platform remains the preferred way for gamers to share their craft. The rise in watch hours between February and March looks a little different for Facebook Gaming (3.8%), Mixer (15.9%) and YouTube game streams (10.7%). Statistics aside, the current increase shows that gaming and game streaming is one way for people to cope with the situation. Which has to be a positive thing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless