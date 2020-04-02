Twitch enjoys 23% monthly rise in watch hours as people stay home
This might have something to do with the current initiatives to keep people occupied at home. Even the World Health Organization backed the #PlayApartTogether campaign and encouraged people to play more games. Many big publishers offer games at big discounts or for free, and game streaming services are already seeing the results.
Twitch figures are a bit higher compared to those of direct competitors, though. The platform remains the preferred way for gamers to share their craft. The rise in watch hours between February and March looks a little different for Facebook Gaming (3.8%), Mixer (15.9%) and YouTube game streams (10.7%). Statistics aside, the current increase shows that gaming and game streaming is one way for people to cope with the situation. Which has to be a positive thing.