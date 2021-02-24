Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
LG Android

Three LG W41 phones are official with large screens and big batteries at a fair price

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Feb 24, 2021, 9:53 AM
Three LG W41 phones are official with large screens and big batteries at a fair price
Back in November of 2020, LG brought the affordable W31 lineup of smartphones to the Indian market. Now the company is launching a new addition with its next series, introducing three new phones. Those are the LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro.

All phones feature a 6.55-inch 20:9 HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 1,600 x 720 resolution, 400 nits maximum brightness and a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch, including a punch-hole for an 8MP selfie camera. 

The new W-series phones come with a fingerprint scanner located on the back and a trendy rectangular camera setup. The camera module contains a 48MP main, 8MP wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth camera with AI capabilities. AI camera includes Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Assistant Button.
 
The phones only differ from one another by having different memory sizes. The W41 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The Plus version uses the same amount of RAM but combined with 128GB of storage, and the W41 Pro rocks 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

All of the devices are powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor marketed as a gaming processor and feature a 5,000mAh battery, USB-C charging port and Android 10. 
The software is on the old side, which is strange considering Android 12 is expected to be released this year. As far as battery life goes, you should expect getting two days of battery life with average use.
The size of the phones is 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm

The W41 is priced at Rs 13,490 or $185, W41 Plus is Rs 14,490 or $200 and the W41 Pro has a price of Rs 15,490 or $214. The phones are offered in color combinations named “Magic Blue” and “Laser Blue”.  It is not expected for the phones to be released in Europe and America.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless