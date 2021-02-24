Three LG W41 phones are official with large screens and big batteries at a fair price
All phones feature a 6.55-inch 20:9 HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 1,600 x 720 resolution, 400 nits maximum brightness and a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch, including a punch-hole for an 8MP selfie camera.
The new W-series phones come with a fingerprint scanner located on the back and a trendy rectangular camera setup. The camera module contains a 48MP main, 8MP wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth camera with AI capabilities. AI camera includes Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Assistant Button.
The phones only differ from one another by having different memory sizes. The W41 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The Plus version uses the same amount of RAM but combined with 128GB of storage, and the W41 Pro rocks 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
All of the devices are powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor marketed as a gaming processor and feature a 5,000mAh battery, USB-C charging port and Android 10.
The software is on the old side, which is strange considering Android 12 is expected to be released this year. As far as battery life goes, you should expect getting two days of battery life with average use.
The W41 is priced at Rs 13,490 or $185, W41 Plus is Rs 14,490 or $200 and the W41 Pro has a price of Rs 15,490 or $214. The phones are offered in color combinations named “Magic Blue” and “Laser Blue”. It is not expected for the phones to be released in Europe and America.
The size of the phones is 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm
