Three LG W41 phones are official with large screens and big batteries at a fair price

All of the devices are powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor marketed as a gaming processor and feature a 5,000mAh battery, USB-C charging port and Android 10.

The size of the phones is 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm



The W41 is priced at Rs 13,490 or $185, W41 Plus is Rs 14,490 or $200 and the W41 Pro has a price of Rs 15,490 or $214. The phones are offered in color combinations named “Magic Blue” and “Laser Blue”. It is not expected for the phones to be released in Europe and America.

The software is on the old side, which is strange considering Android 12 is expected to be released this year. As far as battery life goes, you should expect getting two days of battery life with average use.