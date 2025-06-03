This summer: skip expensive roaming fees — not the waves

Roaming fees: the cockroach of modern travel

Nomad eSIM to the Rescue

Get 20% off with promo code NOMADSUNNY20

Why data-only plans make sense in 2025

Recommended Stories

Setup that doesn’t require a PhD

Leave the SIM tools behind

Get 20% off with promo code NOMADSUNNY20

With vacation season shifting into full gear, millions of travelers are preparing to hit international runways, only to get hit with something far less glamorous — bloated phone bills. But before you angrily switch to airplane mode for the next two weeks, there’s a simpler fix that’s been quietly gaining momentum: Nomad eSIM.Roaming charges have long been the unwanted souvenir of every overseas trip. Whether you’re tracking down your travel buddies in Barcelona or live-streaming your snorkeling session in Santorini, one wrong swipe and your carrier’s daily roaming rate kicks in — often around $10 a day. Multiply that by a two-week vacation, and you're looking at a phone bill big enough to qualify as a return ticket. Alternatively, these days, we can’t do without data as digital citizens.Enter Nomad eSIM, a company offering prepaid eSIM data plans for over 200 destinations — no contracts, no physical SIM cards, no drama. Plans start as low as $0.98/day, which is almost suspiciously affordable. But it turns out Nomad just did the obvious thing: cut out the nonsense. This means each plan is designed to suit the needs of every individual, and removing the necessary features helps them bring down the price lower to pass on the value to us the consumers!Whether you’re traveling to one country or ten, Nomad offers daily, timed between 7 days up to 365 days, regional, and even Global-EX data plans. Think EU packs, North America bundles, Middle East coverage — it’s the Spotify playlist of mobile data: curated, flexible, and available everywhere.Recently, Nomad is launching new unlimited plans that go by days currently accessible for Australia, Singapore, China, Turkey and the wildly popular Thailand plan (and they are adding more!). This gives you the option of choosing the best plans based on your trip duration.Oh, and they “believe in redundancy” — not in meetings, but in networks. In many countries, Nomad eSIM hooks you into multiple local carriers, increasing your odds of staying connected even in places where your cousin’s prepaid SIM just gives up.In a world where no one answers calls unless it’s their food delivery guy, data is all you need. Messaging, video calls, navigation, livestreams, and yes, those must-post beach selfies — it’s all data-driven.Voice minutes? In 2025? That’s like traveling with traveler’s checks.In a world where you can FaceTime, WhatsApp, and Viber with anyone as long as you have their phone number, email, or even just name — data will do you just fine and help you save quite a bit on your phone bill!Installing a Nomad eSIM is about as complicated as choosing your vacation playlist. Download the app (iOS or Android), pick a plan, follow a few on-screen instructions — and boom. You’re ready to TikTok your travels without a second thought.But before you embark on this journey, if you are not sure if your phone supports eSIM or not — and are not sure how to look for the appropriate setting — a comprehensive list of compatible phones can be found here.Need help? There’s a 24/7 chatbot and real humans in support — anything you need at any level to get the job done.Nomad eliminates the need to carry tiny paper clips to pop SIM trays or buy sketchy tourist SIM cards from airport kiosks. You keep your number. You keep your phone. You keep your sanity.So before you board that plane, ask yourself: would you rather pay for overpriced roaming plans, or for actual fun on your trip?Keep the cash and take a surfing lesson or two! Nomad is betting you’ll choose the waves.