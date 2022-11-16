This Chinese phone manufacturer claims it will be first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone

Just the other day, Qualcomm introduced its latest cutting-edge Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Until the 4nm SoC gets replaced by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 in the second half of next year, this is the chip that you want your Android flagship to be sporting. Usually, there is an advantage to being the first phone to use new top-of-the-line silicon because the manufacturer can mention it in every promo.





But here's the thing. Unless you're a smartphone enthusiast with a memory like an elephant, you're not going to remember which handset was the first to be powered by a specific chipset by the time a few months has gone by. For example, which phone was the first to use the current processor at the head of the class (Snapdragon 8+ Gen1)? That would be the Asus ROG Phone 6.





Heck, most consumers have no idea which chip can be found under the hood of their own phone. And when was the last time a consumer went into a Verizon location and asked for that new phone powered by a particular SoC?







Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted on Weibo (it's a social media site in China) that Xiaomi's new flagship will be the first to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The executive wrote, "Xiaomi's new flagship is the first to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. This time, the software and hardware are deeply coordinated to create an annual masterpiece of performance and experience."





Lei didn't mention the name of the flagship model that will use the new chip but as we get to the end of this year or the beginning of next year, we could see the manufacturer reveal its next flagship model. For example, last December Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 12 series. That means we could find out the name of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone very soon.





The chip is equipped with a Cortex X-3 Prime core running at a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. Four Performance cores run at a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz, and the chip contains three Efficiency cores running at a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz.







So if you have a bet down at your local pub about which phone will be the first to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, we might have the answer for you soon. By the way, it's nice to see Lei's Weibo post revealing that the executive puts his money where his mouth is as it shows that he used a Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra to post on Weibo. Of course, we might be wrong with the money part because we doubt that he had to pay for it.

