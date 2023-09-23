Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

These counterfeit apps might be filming you - delete them before you become an accidental star

Android Apps
These fake apps can secretly film you and steal your messages and must be deleted
Three apps that have chiefly been designed to target government officials but are probably as likely to have been downloaded by an unsuspecting user are gathering a terrifying amount of data.

Bleeping Computer reports that SentinelLabs has identified a cybercriminal group known as Transparent Tribe (APT36) which has been instrumental in promoting three fake YouTube apps. 

Two of the apps are called YouTube and the third one is named Piya Sharma after a famous anchor of the same name. The apps try to trick users into thinking that they are downloading the YouTube app but they look more like internet browsers and are lacking in some features found in the original app. It's believed that the Piya Sharma app is used in romance-based scams.


The apps are not present on the Google Play Store. Instead, Transparent Tribe (APT36) presumably uses social media platforms and fake landing pages to distribute the apps. They ask for an alarming number of permissions during the installation process, some of which such as microphone access are relevant to video apps. Other permissions, such as the ability to send and view SMS, should be enough to sound alarm bells, but a person who is not tech-savvy may not think much of them.

At their core, these apps are the CapraRAT malware. They can not only steal deeply private information such as call logs, text messages, and GPS data but can also record audio and video and initiate phone calls. The apps can also take screenshots and interfere with system settings.

In addition to info theft, the apps can also allow their operators to run identity theft campaigns and carry out phishing attacks.

SentinelLabs asserts that APT36 might be working for the Pakistani government and the apps' primary targets are members of the Indian army and government as well as Indian human rights activists. Those involved in diplomacy work in Kashmir are also a target. 

To avoid being a target of fake apps like these, it's best to only download apps from trusted sources such as the Google Play Store.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

$800 iPhone 15 seems too good to be real: Apple can be super generous when the bar is set low
$800 iPhone 15 seems too good to be real: Apple can be super generous when the bar is set low
These counterfeit apps might be filming you - delete them before you become an accidental star
These counterfeit apps might be filming you - delete them before you become an accidental star
One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data
One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data
Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now
Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is still $200 off at these merchants; grab it while you can
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is still $200 off at these merchants; grab it while you can
Android 14 allows Pixel users to change the shortcuts on their lock screens
Android 14 allows Pixel users to change the shortcuts on their lock screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless