Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

These are the apps that could be updated with iOS 17

iOS Apple
These are the apps that could be updated with iOS 17
Traditionally, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has always focused more on software than on hardware. This year, the highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the Apple AR/VR headset, reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro. But what else does Apple have in store for us?

Today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable sources on all things Apple-related, doubled down on his prediction that the only big software announcement at WWDC 2023 will be WatchOS 10. On the other hand, iOS 17 will be an incremental update. Nevertheless, Gurman noted that significant changes could be coming to at least two apps.

The first one is the Wallet app. Gurman asserts that “user interface tweaks and enhancements” are in the cards for the latter. Additionally, he expects “a bigger push on location and Find My-related changes”. This information was originally disclosed in the MacRumors Show and subsequently covered in an article.

For reference, another noteworthy change many, including Gurman, anticipate is a Control Center redesign. Beyond that, all other changes will be limited in scope, at least in the US. In the podcast, Gurman confirmed that Apple won't bring sideloading to the US.

Support for third-party App Stores is required only by legislators in the EU, so the Cupertino company will limit its scope of compliance to that particular region. With sideloading apparently out of the question, the only other possible updates concern improvements in CarPlay and, potentially, iMessage.

iPadOS 17 is in a similar situation. While some refinements to multitasking features could be coming, this year’s iteration will simply lay the foundations for the iPad Pro’s transition to OLED next year.

In short, barring WatchOS 10 which is rumored to be the most extensive update of the operating system in its entire existence, all other software announcements will be somewhat underwhelming. Let us hope the Reality Pro makes up for this.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless