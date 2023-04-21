These are the apps that could be updated with iOS 17
Traditionally, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has always focused more on software than on hardware. This year, the highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the Apple AR/VR headset, reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro. But what else does Apple have in store for us?
Today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable sources on all things Apple-related, doubled down on his prediction that the only big software announcement at WWDC 2023 will be WatchOS 10. On the other hand, iOS 17 will be an incremental update. Nevertheless, Gurman noted that significant changes could be coming to at least two apps.
For reference, another noteworthy change many, including Gurman, anticipate is a Control Center redesign. Beyond that, all other changes will be limited in scope, at least in the US. In the podcast, Gurman confirmed that Apple won't bring sideloading to the US.
iPadOS 17 is in a similar situation. While some refinements to multitasking features could be coming, this year’s iteration will simply lay the foundations for the iPad Pro’s transition to OLED next year.
In short, barring WatchOS 10 which is rumored to be the most extensive update of the operating system in its entire existence, all other software announcements will be somewhat underwhelming. Let us hope the Reality Pro makes up for this.
The first one is the Wallet app. Gurman asserts that “user interface tweaks and enhancements” are in the cards for the latter. Additionally, he expects “a bigger push on location and Find My-related changes”. This information was originally disclosed in the MacRumors Show and subsequently covered in an article.
Support for third-party App Stores is required only by legislators in the EU, so the Cupertino company will limit its scope of compliance to that particular region. With sideloading apparently out of the question, the only other possible updates concern improvements in CarPlay and, potentially, iMessage.
