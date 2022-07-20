The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain
2
It would not be a proper Apple release if there were no supply chain concerns. Over the past couple of years, we have grown accustomed to the general air of uncertainty that surrounds the production of Apple devices, especially its most popular ones - i.e. the iPhone.
Hence, it comes as no surprise that the iPhone 14 lineup is no exception to the general rule. With Apple’s latest iPhones set to make their debut in less than 2 months time (the launch event almost invariably takes place in the first half of September), supply chain issues are to be expected at this point in time.
The good news is that the supply issues are, according to Kuo’s assessment, unlikely to have a significant impact on production. The reasons for this are two-fold.
Firstly, the supply chain issues will have an effect solely on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. According to Kuo, the Pro versions of the iPhone 14, which are expected to draw much more attention given the fact that they will be introducing a major design revamp to the iPhone, are largely unaffected.
At any rate, Kuo does not expect any significant delays given the fact that “suppliers can largely fill the initial supply gap”. Apple has, after all, had its fair share of supply chain issues. The company surely knows how to handle them by now.
In a series of tweets, Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent tech analyst and well-known Apple pundit, has highlighted the current state of Apple’s iPhone 14 supply chain and, of course, there are some problems.
Secondly, only two hardware components are problematic for the time being. These are the memory and panels of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. In his tweet, Kuo mentions that the latter is more heavily impacted.
