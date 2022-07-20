 The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain

Apple
2
The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain
It would not be a proper Apple release if there were no supply chain concerns. Over the past couple of years, we have grown accustomed to the general air of uncertainty that surrounds the production of Apple devices, especially its most popular ones - i.e. the iPhone.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the iPhone 14 lineup is no exception to the general rule. With Apple’s latest iPhones set to make their debut in less than 2 months time (the launch event almost invariably takes place in the first half of September), supply chain issues are to be expected at this point in time.

In a series of tweets, Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent tech analyst and well-known Apple pundit, has highlighted the current state of Apple’s iPhone 14 supply chain and, of course, there are some problems.

The good news is that the supply issues are, according to Kuo’s assessment, unlikely to have a significant impact on production. The reasons for this are two-fold.

Firstly, the supply chain issues will have an effect solely on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. According to Kuo, the Pro versions of the iPhone 14, which are expected to draw much more attention given the fact that they will be introducing a major design revamp to the iPhone, are largely unaffected.

Secondly, only two hardware components are problematic for the time being. These are the memory and panels of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. In his tweet, Kuo mentions that the latter is more heavily impacted.

At any rate, Kuo does not expect any significant delays given the fact that “suppliers can largely fill the initial supply gap”. Apple has, after all, had its fair share of supply chain issues. The company surely knows how to handle them by now.
Story Timeline
65 stories
20 Jul, 2022
The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain
15 Jul, 2022
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
10 Jul, 2022
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
08 Jul, 2022
Camera suppliers for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max set to make huge profits
05 Jul, 2022
Key iPhone 14 component supplier says to expect price hike
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Pixel 6a cases
Best Pixel 6a cases
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless