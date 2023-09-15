The speed-focused OnePlus 10T is nearly half off and vanishing like hot cakes

It's not very often that you get a chance to buy a premium phone for the price of a mid-tier handset. If you want a high-performing phone with long battery life but don't want to shell out a lot of money, Woot has the OnePlus 10T on sale for a whopping 44 percent off.





The OnePlus 10T is a solid smartphone with a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen. It has the powerful and energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood and handles everything without a hitch. It also helps that the variant has 16GB of RAM so jumping between apps will feel instantaneous. The model has 256GB of storage, so there will be plenty of space to store all your images and documents.





OnePlus 10T 256GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging $330 off (44%) $419 99 $749 99 Buy at Woot





The phone features a hefty 4,800mAh battery and it supports stupendously fast charging speeds of 125W. It will need only 24 minutes to go from zero to full.





The camera system has three cameras: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro module. In good light, it produces decent images with true to life colors. For even better results, you can use the Pro mode.





The 256GB OnePlus 10T has a street price of $749.99 but if you order it within the next 11 hours, you'll get to save $330. That's a huge discount and brings the price of the device down to nearly $400, which is what you'd normally pay for a mid-tier phone with a 60Hz screen, dual-camera setup, slower charging speed, and a mid-range chipset.





You should think twice before passing the deal up if you want a sturdy handset with smooth performance, fast charging, and a large screen. The 128GB model has already sold out.





Alternatively, you may buy it through Amazon as the retailer is also offering a tempting discount of 30 percent on the phone.



