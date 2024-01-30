The obscenely fast iPad Air falls to an unbeatable price as Best Buy makes way for new models

If the price tag of the Apple iPad Air is the only reason you are hesitant to buy it, Best Buy is offering a massive discount on the device.





The iPad Air is neither as basic as the entry-level iPad, nor as overpowered as the iPad Pro. It's one of the speediest slates available on the market and has more power than any Android tablet you can get your hands on.





iPad Air 64GB 10.9 inch screen | M1 chip | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life | USB-C $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The base iPad Air model with 64GB of storage has a street price of $599.99 but you can get it for $449.99 on Best Buy as the retailer has shaved a record $150 off its price. The tablet has never sold for this low before and it looks like Best Buy is eager to offload stock to clear up space for the new models that are expected in March.





The iPad Air is more of a stripped-down iPad Pro. It's fueled by M1, the same desktop-level chip that underpins the last-gen iPad Pro. It's ferociously fast and will remain snappy for years to come.





If you only want a tablet for reading e-books, online shopping, keeping up with everyone on social media, or winding down at the end of the day, there are cheaper options available, though it never hurts to have a little (or a lot of, in this case) extra headroom for the future.





However, if you work from home or simply don't like lugging around your laptop everywhere, the iPad Air is the perfect tablet for you. Since it has the same chip that powers many of Apple's Mac computers, it can handle laptop-like tasks like photo editing and coding with grace. Its GPU is also beastly, so you can also squeeze some gaming time in after work.





As we said before, this is the first time the iPad Air has crashed to $450, so go for it if you need a premium tablet with all-day battery life for recreational and productivity needs.