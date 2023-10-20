The incredible Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a heavy-duty discount

No one does tablet-laptop hybrids better than Microsoft. The company's Surface Pro lineup is ideal for anyone who wants an ultraportable device that's more than a tablet. If you are looking to pick one up, one Surface Pro 9 variant is a hefty 25 percent off on Amazon.





The Surface Pro 9 is a lightweight device that lacks nothing in substance. It looks classy and is a well-made device with a built-in hinge. It allows you to prop it up on a table or your lap for hands-free viewing.





It sports a beautiful 13-inch screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It's a color-accurate screen, making it suitable for graphics design work.





Surface Pro 9 16GB/256GB 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Windows 11 $400 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





The variant on sale is fueled by the powerful Intel 12th Gen i7 processor and has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will effortlessly zip through a multitude of tasks, so whether you just like to have an unhealthy number of tabs open while you are browsing the internet or go back and forth between those four to five apps that most of use throughout the day, it won't let you down.





Having said that, this isn't the kind of device that you'd buy just for leisure. It's a multi-tasking heavy weight and great for productivity. That's primarily because it runs a desktop operating system and can run any program that your computer can.





It has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and features an upgradable SSD so you can upgrade storage whenever you hit the maximum capacity.





The 16GB/256GB Intel i7 Surface Pro 9 retails for $1,599.99 but Amazon has knocked its price down by $400. This makes it so much more tempting than it already is, considering you won't be at the mercy of Microsoft or developers to bring pro apps to the device as this is a Windows machine.