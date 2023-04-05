Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
The iPhone could get a revamped Control Center with iOS 17

Apple
The iPhone could get a revamped Control Center with iOS 17
Apple’s first major event for 2023, WWDC, which is scheduled to take place between June 5th and June 9th, is on the horizon. The highlight of the conference will most likely be the unveiling of the long-awaited Apple AR/VR headset, ostensibly dubbed the Reality Pro, but there will be a couple of other announcements to look forward to.

Traditionally, WWDC has always had a pronounced focus on software, with hardware products taking the back seat. This means we can expect updates to all of Apple’s operating systems, including iOS. Now, we have received the first glimpse of what iOS 17 could bring to the table.

According to a recent article by MacRumors, the upcoming version of iOS could introduce ‘major changes’ to the Control Center on the iPhone. This information was first brought forward by an anonymous MacRumors forum member, who leaked details about the Dynamic Island well before the release of the iPhone 14 lineup last September.

The source claims iOS 17 could feature a ‘revamped’ Control Center, suggesting a new design layout might be in the cards. For reference, the last significant update to the Control Center was in 2017 with iOS 11. For the most part, however, the latter has not changed all that much in its 10 years of existence.

Currently, most leakers expect the next version of iOS to be a largely incremental update. The 17th iteration of the operating system should focus predominantly on introducing third-party App Stores (as is required by law in the EU) and new CarPlay features. Tweaks are also expected to come to iMessage (no RCS though), Lock Screen widgets and the Notifications Center.

Beyond that, iOS 17 will likely implement only quality-of-life changes. In fact, the only Apple software update that is set to be truly meaningful this year is WatchOS 10.

