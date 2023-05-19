The hugely feature-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale without any pesky requirement

You spend so much time on your phone, so it makes sense to go for the absolute best option. Why put up with phones that take ages to launch apps or require you to charge them multiple times a day? But of course, there is a tiny problem: the best phones cost a lot. Thankfully, Amazon has got your back and has the Galaxy S23 Ultra on sale.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beast of a phone. It's got everything you could ask for in a high-end flagship.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | S Pen $150 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The phone rocks a large 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Some people may find it a little uncomfortable to hold because of its large size, but that's the worst thing you can say about it.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a customized version of the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which puts it ahead of other Android phones. It's zippy enough to blast through any task you throw its way and it stays cool under heavy workloads.





The phone has more base storage than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so even without any discount, you get more value than before.





The device has a stellar quad-camera system with a 200MP main camera, which is nearly twice the megapixel count of the predecessor. The optical image stabilization range has also doubled. What that means is that you'll be able to capture sharp, detailed photos and shoot smooth videos without shakes. The zooming capabilities remain unrivaled.





The phone packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery which will easily last you more than a day. Support for 45W fast charging means that it can be charged quickly.





There is also an S Pen for signing documents, scribbling, and having fun with screenshots.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 which undoubtedly is a little difficult to stomach but right now it's $150 off at Amazon. It's rare to see the unlocked variant go on sale so if you have been thinking about getting the phone, don't miss this opportunity.