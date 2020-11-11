iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

The fan-made Stadium browser is back on the App Store

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 11, 2020
The fan-made Stadium browser is back on the App Store
Last month, we reported on a clever way to get Stadia on your iPhone, despite Apple guidelines, stating that “Games offered in a streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store, must be designed to avoid duplicate payment by a subscriber, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers.”

The Stadium browser was subsequently deleted from the App Store because Zach Knox (the creator of Stadium) used an extended WebKit to allow for Bluetooth controller support. Now there’s a new development on the case. Zach posted on Twitter shortly after the removal of its browser from the App Store, that he’ll try to find a way to get the software back on board.

I had to remove my hooks between the GameController framework and WebKit. Apple said that I was “Using public APIs in a manner not prescribed by Apple.


The Stadium version 1.2 is now available on the App Store and you can download it for free. Thus Stadia games are playable once again on iOS devices. There’s a caveat, however. The changes that Zach had to make in order to comply with Apple’s guidelines sort of removed the Bluetooth gamepad support from the browser. Nevertheless, if you want to play Stadia games on your iPhone without downloading anything, there’s still a way.


Even though Zach had to alter Stadium’s code to make Apple happy, some Bluetooth controllers may still work, according to Zach himself. The safest bet, though, is to use the Stadia controller, as it relies on Wi-Fi connectivity during play. The only requirement is both the controller and your iPhone (or iPad for that matter) are on the same Wi-Fi network.

