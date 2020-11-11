The fan-made Stadium browser is back on the App Store
I had to remove my hooks between the GameController framework and WebKit. Apple said that I was “Using public APIs in a manner not prescribed by Apple.
The Stadium version 1.2 is now available on the App Store and you can download it for free. Thus Stadia games are playable once again on iOS devices. There’s a caveat, however. The changes that Zach had to make in order to comply with Apple’s guidelines sort of removed the Bluetooth gamepad support from the browser. Nevertheless, if you want to play Stadia games on your iPhone without downloading anything, there’s still a way.
Even though Zach had to alter Stadium’s code to make Apple happy, some Bluetooth controllers may still work, according to Zach himself. The safest bet, though, is to use the Stadia controller, as it relies on Wi-Fi connectivity during play. The only requirement is both the controller and your iPhone (or iPad for that matter) are on the same Wi-Fi network.