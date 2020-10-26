Apple shuts down Stadium browser for iOS
What Apple didn’t like about Zach’s browser was the extended WebKit hooked into the native GameController framework. In layman’s terms - the Bluetooth controller support. Zach is determined to bring back the Stadium browser, though. The developer posted a tweet, reading “Watch this space”, indicating that more news on the subject will follow. One chance for Stadium to comply with Apple’s guidelines will be to drop the extended Bluetooth controller support and trade it for support for Stadia’s own controller instead. We’ll keep an eye on the subject and inform you about any further development.
For anyone interested, the official rules cited in my rejection were Guideline 2.5.1 and section 3.3.1 of the Developer License Agreement pic.twitter.com/brQsRsSf7B— Zach (@zmknox) October 21, 2020