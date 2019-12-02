Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android

The end of text & drive? Australia is first with phone detection cameras, raising privacy concerns

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 02, 2019, 3:47 AM

A pilot rollout of phone detection cameras is underway in New South Wales over at Down Under, and, if all goes well, will be bad news for drivers everywhere. How come? Well, the artificially intelligent cameras won't care that you have to send that chat line or take that call behind the wheel, and will automatically recognize that you are using a handset in the car. Most likely, it will all end up in you getting a fat, juicy ticket.

The cold, hard machinery won't care if you just have to post that zinger on Twitter, or if you need to like the beach pic of your crush, it will just fine you if it scans a rectangular object with the Apple, Samsung or Huawei logo on it.

We kid, the AI isn't that smart yet, but there will be up to 45 cameras, both fixed and portable, installed around NSW in the next few years, whose sole purpose will be to scan for phone-induced distracted driving.

After the software flags a vehicle and a driver, a human eye will have the final say whether the AI was right to determine cell phone usage behind the wheel, and the eventual wrong scans will be chucked from the file within an hour.

Thankfully, the authorities are giving a 3-month warning period so that the drivers get accustomed to the new cams. Instead of a $344 fine ($457 in school zones) and 5-10 points withdrawal, the drivers will be sent a warning until the end of March.

The high-res cameras can take pictures that are so accurate, that they can be used for other purposes, like seatbelt, or number of occupants in a transit lane enforcement, but for now the focus is on mobile phone use. 

Given that the province has some of the most draconian measures that only allow you to use the phone for calls, audio playback or navigation, and without touching it at any time while the vehicle is moving, some argue that the new cameras are simply put to fill the coffers of the administration. 

During the 3-month trial that has been running since September, the cameras caught more than 100,000 drivers using their cell phones in the car, which would've resulted in tens of millions in fines. The NSW minister for roads and transport, Andrew Constance, however, begs to differ:

With revenue raising for fines around speed cameras and the mobile phone detection cameras, all that money is going into a community road safety fund to get idiots to behave as they should have in the first place, and not drive dangerously on the road. We’re having to plough it back in to educate people who should have done the right thing in the first place.

Oh, well, there are no laws against smartwatch and fitness band usage just yet, but these are not nearly as fun to use as a smartphone. Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto, however, will be having a field day with the combo of restrictive laws and smart cameras to enforce them.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

Plutonium239
Reply

1. Plutonium239

Posts: 1244; Member since: Mar 17, 2015

This is the best idea ever. So many accidents and near misses are caused by people screwing around on their phone while driving.

posted on 34 min ago

JayPeacock
Reply

2. JayPeacock

Posts: 7; Member since: 14 min ago

Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...Go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste..............www.Fox120.com

posted on 5 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.