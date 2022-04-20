 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly have an LG battery - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly have an LG battery

Samsung
Dzhoro Ivanov
2
LG is entering the foldables market, but not as one would expect. The Korean tech giant could reportedly be supplying the batteries for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, or another device from Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Given that we are still in the middle of the production cycle of the Galaxy Z foldables (we are sticking with the Z for consistency), there are still a good couple of months ahead before their successors are released. Nevertheless, information is already emerging on the various components that Samsung is commissioning for the devices. The most recent update is on the expected change of battery supplier, most likely, for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Previously, the batteries for the foldables were manufactured by Samsung SDI.

This is about to change. In a rather unexpected move, Samsung may be handing out production of this vital component to LG, their historical rival. The mobile phone industry in South Korea has long been dominated by Samsung, but its competition with LG is still very much alive in many key sectors.

Given the generally positive feedback on the previous batteries Samsung sourced from LG, this decision would make a lot of sense. Diversifying the supply chain will likely result in lower costs and, potentially, higher profit margins. Maybe the Korean tech giants will make better friends than enemies.
