The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times.
It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than a month after the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Korean tech giant is already releasing special edition versions of both devices, this time in collaboration with global fashion brand JUUN.J.
It should be noted that this is actually the second limited edition bundle of which the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a part. For reference, a couple of days ago, a National Edition of the Fold 4 launched in South Korea.
The Z Fold 4 JUUN.J edition bundle consists of the foldable itself (256GB, Phantom Black), a branded leather case for the device, a pen pouch and a multi-purpose bag.
A number of other Samsung products will also receive a special JUUN.J version, including the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5.
Samsung has continued its familiar approach with regards to special edition bundles. Namely, that the devices themselves remain standard, with only the accessories being formally branded as part of the collaboration.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of Samsung special edition items never make it outside of South Korea. However, this is not always the case - the Thom Browne editions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are still available for purchase internationally.
This information was first brought forward by Samsung itself via an official blog post on the Samsung Newsroom website, which was subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article.
The Z Flip 4 JUUN.J edition bundle is a little less generous, and consists of the Flip 4 (256GB, Graphite), a compatible leather case and, again, a multi-purpose bag.
