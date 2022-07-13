 The AirPods Max will spoil your ears and Prime Day is a great time to buy a pair - PhoneArena
The AirPods Max will spoil your ears and Prime Day is a great time to buy a pair

The AirPods Max will spoil your ears and Prime Day is a great time to buy one
There are the original AirPods and there are the Pros, and both feature incredibly compact design with a charging case that fits in your jeans small pockets, but then there are the AirPods Max.

This is the king of sound quality with a much bigger and heavier, over the ear design, these cans feature the ease of use and pairing that AirPods are known for, but couples them with studio monitors quality.

That is why we were excited to see this deal for the AirPods Max still stands on the second and last day of the Prime Day shopping event.

Apple AirPods Max: save 10% ($50)

These premium over-ear headphones by Apple, the AirPods Max, are also discounted at Best Buy, and you can get them for $50 less right now. Apple's most advanced pair of headphones comes with active noise-cancellation and Spatial Audio support for super-immersive listening or viewing.
$50 off (10%)
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Keepe in mind that this offer is from Best Buy, which is running its own "anti-Prime Day" thing, and currently the AirPods Max are sold out on Amazon, so if you want a good deal and you want it now, this is about as good as it gets.

In our review of the AirPods Max, we summed the experience with a comfortable fit, an unmistakably "Apple" look, excellent noise-cancellation, a very detailed sound, and a frequency response that is very "safe". In a nutshell, these are easy to recommend for anyone looking for great "cans". But the $500 starting price is definitely a bit steep and that's where this new deal comes in, so use it while it's still available.

And if you still have some doubts about the AirPods Max, don't forget that we have a round-up of the best headphones deals on Prime Day with some excellent noise-cancelling headphones in there too, and at lower prices that is.

