iOS Android Apps

Telegram update makes it easier to switch from WhatsApp

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 28, 2021, 2:10 PM
Telegram update makes it easier to switch from WhatsApp
It looks like the WhatsApp exodus caught its rivals by surprise, as apps like Telegram and Signal had to accommodate a lot more users than their servers could handle. Moreover, switchers weren't allowed to carry over their conversations to the new messaging service.

Starting today, WhatsApp users who wish to switch to Telegram will be able to do so without losing any of their messages and memories that typically remain in older apps. Telegram announced that the new feature allows not just WhatsApp, but also Line and KakaoTalk users, to bring their chat history, including videos and documents to its app.

WhatsApp users on iPhone who wish to switch to Telegram can do so by opening the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu. As for Android users, they should open a WhatsApp chat, tap More / Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

According to Telegram, all the messages and media moved from WhatsApp don't need to occupy extra space. Telegram users can free up space and control their cache size from the Settings menu, under Data and Storage / Storage Usage.

In addition to making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch to Telegram, the app's latest update provides users with more control over security features like secret chats, groups created and call history, which can now also be deleted for all sides at any time.

