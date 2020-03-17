League of Legends developer to launch Teamfight Tactics on mobile this week

League of Legends developer Riot Games has just confirmed that another of its incredibly popular games, Teamfight Tactics will be coming to mobile this week. This is going to be Riot's first mobile game, although Teamfight Tactics includes cross-play, which means mobile players will be able to play against players from PC.Eurogamer
reports Teamfight Tactics will land on Android and iOS on March 19 and will be available for free via Google Play Store
and App Store. Teamfight Tactics is an auto chess type of game where players build their teams of heroes from League of Legends and face other players in versus matches.
The mobile game comes with the Galaxies Pass and Galaxies Pass+, which lets players unlocked various rewards by completing daily and weekly missions. The former is free and offers standard rewards, while the latter is a paid battle pass and allows players to unlock much better rewards.
Also, mobile players, just like those on PC, will have access to Little Legends, Galaxies-themed arena skins, as well as ranked play.
Teamfight Tactics for Android